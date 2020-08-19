1/
Ralph "Bob" Deshon
Ralph "Bob" Deshon

Melbourne - Ralph "Bob" Deshon, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. He was born in Abington, PA on December 4, 1926 to Rafael and Gruzilla (Taylor ) Deshon. During World War II he served in the U S Merchant Marine as a purser pharmacist. Returning to the New York City area he joined the Sports Car Club of America and raced at Bridgehampton Raceway, Long Island. On December 31, 1950 he and his co-driver, Fritz Koster, won the Sam Collier Six Hour Memorial Race held at Hendricks Airfield in Sebring, FL driving a Crosley Hot Shot. He last drove at Sebring in 1955 but continued to attend the annual race frequently. Moving to Miami he worked for many years as a quality control lab technician for Tursair Fueling at Miami Airport. He met and married Nancy Grout and soon after retired and moved to Indialantic where he resided for the rest of his life. He enjoyed sailing, golfing, jazz music and classic movies.

Ralph is survived by his wife of 30 years, Nancy, and his son, Taylor. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Zilita Black. Per Ralph's request there will be no services. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at the Melbourne Kidney Center. www.brownliemaxwell.com




Published in FloridaToday from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
