Services
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Teresa Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph L. Rogers


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph L. Rogers Obituary
Ralph L. Rogers

Titusville - Ralph l. Rogers passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Titusville, Fl. He was born in Swampscott, MA. to the late Ralph and Rosa Rogers on November 25, 1926. He was a Postal carrier for the U.S. Government. He also served in the United States Navy. Ralph was a member of St. Teresa's Catholic Church in Titusville. He enjoyed sports, golf and softball. Ralph is survived by his loving family, sons, Wayne (Robyn) and Brian (Susan); daughter, Donna Turnpack (Bob); grandchildren, Amanda and Lindsey; great grandchildren Chloe, Theodore, Lila and Emmeline. He is predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Marion E. Rogers. Calling hours will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 5-8 P.M. at North Brevard funeral Home and the Funeral Mass will be Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11 A.M. at St. Teresa Catholic Church. The burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. You may leave condolences for the family at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now