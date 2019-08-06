|
Ralph L. Rogers
Titusville - Ralph l. Rogers passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Titusville, Fl. He was born in Swampscott, MA. to the late Ralph and Rosa Rogers on November 25, 1926. He was a Postal carrier for the U.S. Government. He also served in the United States Navy. Ralph was a member of St. Teresa's Catholic Church in Titusville. He enjoyed sports, golf and softball. Ralph is survived by his loving family, sons, Wayne (Robyn) and Brian (Susan); daughter, Donna Turnpack (Bob); grandchildren, Amanda and Lindsey; great grandchildren Chloe, Theodore, Lila and Emmeline. He is predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Marion E. Rogers. Calling hours will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 5-8 P.M. at North Brevard funeral Home and the Funeral Mass will be Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11 A.M. at St. Teresa Catholic Church. The burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. You may leave condolences for the family at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
