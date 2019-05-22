Services
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home - Viera
5400 Village Drive
Viera, FL 32955
(321) 635-1973
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Viera, FL
Melbourne - Ralph B. Pallone, 82 formally of Waltham, Mass passed away peacefully Saturday May 18, 2019. He was surrounded by his wife Rae of 58 years and daughters Deborah Rausch of Port St. John, Dina Smith of Indialantic and Sandra Kebadjian of Winchester, Mass. A Funeral mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Viera, Florida on Friday May 24, 2019 at 10:00 am You may sign Mr. Pallone's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 22, 2019
