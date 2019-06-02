|
|
Ralph "Chip" Pulliam
Titusville - Ralph "Chip" Pulliam 58, of Titusville passed away Thursday May 30, 2019. He was born in Haines City, FL to Bobby Ray and Kay Pulliam. He was a KSC certified welder for Met-Con, Inc. and US Air Force veteran. Chip enjoyed fishing, vacationing at the beach with his wife, grilling and watching NASCAR in his man cave.
Chip is survived by his loving wife Vicki Pulliam, sons Benjamin Pulliam and Taylor Pulliam, grandson Camden Pulliam, granddaughter Olivia Pulliam, parents Bobby and Kay Pulliam, sister Tricia (Craig) Hazen, nephews Josh and Matt Hazen, niece Brandi Hazen, brother Michael (Trina) Pulliam, nephews TJ, Aaron and Nick Pulliam and his loving dog "Zoey".
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at North Brevard Funeral Home.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 2, 2019