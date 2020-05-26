Randall YoumansTitusville - Randall "Randy" Elvin Youmans, 91, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 in Oviedo, FL. Born February 26, 1929 in Early Branch, SC, he was the son of Elvin and Pearl Youmans. He was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Ruth Youmans and sister, Lily Rose Claiborne.Randy graduated from Central High School in New Orleans, LA. Out of high school he served his country in the United States Naval Construction Battalions. He then enrolled at Louisiana State University where he graduated with an Electrical Engineering degree. After his time at LSU he went to work for Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) where he mei his wife, Billie Ruth Payne in 1956. The Youmans eventually settled in Titusville, FL where they raised their two children. He then spent the remainder of his engineering career at the Kennedy Space Center as an Electrical Engineer, and retired from NASA after the end of the Apollo Program. After retirement he taught an eleclronics course at Brevard Community College for 10 years. Randy and his wife were faithful members of Park Avenue Baptist Church serving in many leadership roles including serving as a deacon and small group leader. Later in life Randy faithfully served at First Baptist Church of Mims as an usher. Randy enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, boating, fishing, and watching the LSU Tigers during football season.Randy is survived by his son Phillip Youmans (wife Lauren) of Titusville, FL; daughter Robbye Sue Barnhardt (husband Steve) of Oviedo, FL; and brother John Youmans (wife Patricia) of Beaufort, SC. His grandchildren are: Karl Youmans (wife Rachel), Benjamin Youmans, Aaron Youmans, Casey Barnhardt Radcliffe (husband Todd), and Wesley Barnhardt. His great-grandson is Levi Youmans.Randy's family would like to express a special "thank you" to the Lutheran Haven Skilled Nursing Facility Staff, the Vitas Hospice Staff, and to the many wonderful private caregivers along his journey.There will be a graveside service for immediate family only on Thursday, May 28, 2020. The family is also planning a Memorial Celebration of Randy's life for the fall of 2020.ln lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America,322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, NewYork, NY 1000'1 orihe Dunklin Memorial Church, a refuge program for men with addictions that Randy supported, 3342 SW Hosanah Ln., Okeechobee. FL 34974.