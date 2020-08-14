1/
Ponte Vedra Beach - Ray H. Laudermilch, 88, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was born in Anderson, SC, and moved to Florida in 1960. Ray was a loving husband to Faye Laudermilch, for 54 years, before her death in 2010. He will be missed by his four adoring children, Duane Laudermilch, Von (Jennifer) Laudermilch, Troy Laudermilch, and Sheri (Rich) Ray; and four grandchildren, Geoffrey, Aaron, Cory, and Meghan. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. For the full obituary and to sign the online guestbook visit www.pontevedravalley.com




Published in FloridaToday from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
