|
|
Ray Starkey
Palm Bay - Ray W Starkey passed away on May 11, 2019. He was born on November 15, 1936 in Kankakee, IL. He graduated from St. Anne High School, IL and, Florida International University with a degree in hospitality management.
Ray was the oldest of twelve children of Homer and Dorothy Starkey of St. Anne, IL. Both his parents preceded him in death Homer 1971 and Dorothy 1994. Four siblings preceded him, Myrna O'Connor (George) 2018, James 2005, John 1972, and Dale (Judy) 2018. He is survived by sisters: Roberta Russell (Robert), Paula Riberdy (Mark), Sherry Hays (Steve) and Mary Harrington (Tim) and, by brothers: Roy (Gunda), Robert (Kathy) and Paul (Jerri).
He was married 1971 to Elizabeth Lockhart (Liz) of Melbourne, FL. who passed 2011. Their four children are Robert (Bob) Lockhart of Melbourne, Melissa (Missy) died 2005, Tanya Lockhart of Tallahassee, and Richard (Ricky) Lockhart of Melbourne.
Ray served in the US NAVY from 1955 to 1963 serving in Guam as a Seabee. For years he worked in various restaurants in Melbourne and spent 12 years as the lead at Baptist Hospital of Miami before retiring in 1995. Ray moved back to Melbourne in 2006 from Huntington, WV.
He will be cremated and placed with his wife Liz at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery.
A memorial service will be held at the Bethesda Assisted Living facility on Friday, June 14th at 11:00 AM at 2800 Fordham NE Palm Bay, FL. 32905.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 19, 2019