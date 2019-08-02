|
Raymond Bennett
Scottsmoor - Raymond Bennett, 86 went home to be with the Lord on July 31, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley; sons Richard (Jenná), Dwight, Mark (Jennifer), and daughter Dianne Corbridge (Lance). He had six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews who loved him. He served in the U.S. Air Force. After his service he worked as a demolition expert and construction foreman throughout the Pittsburgh, PA area until retirement. He retired and moved to Scottsmoor , FL in 1991. During his retirement he enjoyed planting a garden each year and doing home projects. The family will receive friends from 3-4 pm Sunday with the funeral service to begin at 4 pm in the chapel of North Brevard Funeral Home in Titusville.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 2, 2019