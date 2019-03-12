|
Raymond E Reedy
Titusville - Raymond E Reedy, age 85, of Titusville, Florida passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the Edward M Poe Care Center. He came to Titusville from Mississippi in 1966. An aero space Pioneer, he started with the Mercury Program in St. Louis in the early 60's and worked on all programs through the shuttle program. He was a member of the Unity Church and spent as much time as he could with family. He was also interested in sailing and he built a single mast sloop with his son, which he spent much time sailing. He was also interested in radio controlled airplanes and built and flew many of them. Everyone who knew him recognized that he had a remarkable sense of humor.
Survivors include his wife: Dixiana; daughters: Debra Lynn Spadt of Micco, Susan Kay (Tony) Brees of Mims; , son: Scott Raymond of Titusville; brother: Robert of Oklahoma City, OK; 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren and an extended family, all of whom dearly loved him.
A memorial service will be at the Unity on the Space Coast Church, 2000 South St, Titusville, FL 32780, Saturday, (3/16) at 10:00 AM.
To share your memories of Raymond or leave a special condolence message for his family, please visit www.newcomertitusville.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 12, 2019