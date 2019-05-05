|
|
Raymond Huntington
Cocoa Beach - Raymond Huntington, 87, died on April 23, 2019, in Cocoa Beach, FL. He was born in Springfield, VA, and he graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute in 1952 where he was commissioned in the US Army. During his 25 years of service, he attended US Army Aviation School, Armed Forces Staff College, and Northern Illinois University where he completed his MS in Business Administration. He served in Germany, Korea and Vietnam with A Company 25th Aviation Bn. Reunions with Little Bears helicopter pilots and crew from his Vietnam service were cherished. He was awarded the Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, Senior Army Aviation Badge, Bronze Star and Air Medal with Valor (14 OLCs). He worked in the Middle East in defense operations support where he met his wife, Michele, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. They retired to Brevard County, FL, in 1994 where they traveled, square danced, made jewelry and entertained. Ray served as President and attended Mended Hearts. He also served as President and Show Chairman for Central Brevard Rock and Gem Club.
Ray was preceded in death by his former wife, Dr Gail Huntington, and his son, Raymond Huntington, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Michele Huntington, his sister, Doris Little, 4 children, Lynn Huntington-Meath (Jamie), Susan Spinelli (Nick), Stacy Payne, Tyler Huntington (Celeste), 12 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.
A celebration of Ray's life will be held Sunday, June 16, 2pm, in the Tides Club Ocean Lounge, 1001 N Hwy A1A, PAFB, FL 32925. He will be interred with honors at Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from May 5 to June 14, 2019