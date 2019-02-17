Rebecca G Kreucher



Melbourne -



Rebecca G Kreucher, 97, who resided in Brevard County for 52 years, passed away peacefully in Tallahassee on February 8, 2019. She was born in Florence S.C. to Alexander and Effie Goodale.



Rebecca was a member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Melbourne.



She graduated from high school in Spartanburg S.C., where she met her future husband, Joseph Kreucher. After they were married in 1951, Joseph and Rebecca moved to Florida and lived in several cities, eventually settling in Melbourne in 1965.



She was employed as a secretary in the Base Engineering section at Patrick A.F.B. from which she retired in 1984. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, church activities, travel, and most importantly, spending time with her family. She was known for her kindness, graciousness, and wit, and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Joseph, her parents and two brothers, Francis and Hoyt Goodale. She is survived by her sister, Ann Walker of Live Oak; her son Gerald (Lisa) of Tallahassee; three grandchildren, Tyler, Angeline, and Joseph Kreucher; two step-grandsons, Aaron and Isaac Mitchell; and several nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Melbourne, followed by interment at Florida Memorial Gardens in Rockledge. Visitation will begin at 10:30 AM at the church.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the St. Timothy Mission Endowment Fund, 1903 Croton Rd, Melbourne FL 32935. Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 17, 2019