Reese Hendley
Mims - Reese Jackson Hendley, went to be with the Lord at the age of 93 on July 13, 2019. Born June 1st, 1926 in a farmhouse near Nashville Georgia. The son of sharecroppers Malcolm and Minnie Elizabeth Hendley.
Reese is survived by his wife Fay and five children: Jeffery, Chris, Reese, Jonathan and Jennifer. He is also survived by three daughters from his first marriage: Rebecca Wine, Kathy Crisafulli, and Nancy Turpin. He has 18 grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
Service Time 12:30 Thursday July 18th North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue, Titusville, Fl 32796
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 17, 2019