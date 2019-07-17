Services
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
12:30 PM
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
Reese Hendley Obituary
Reese Hendley

Mims - Reese Jackson Hendley, went to be with the Lord at the age of 93 on July 13, 2019. Born June 1st, 1926 in a farmhouse near Nashville Georgia. The son of sharecroppers Malcolm and Minnie Elizabeth Hendley.

Reese is survived by his wife Fay and five children: Jeffery, Chris, Reese, Jonathan and Jennifer. He is also survived by three daughters from his first marriage: Rebecca Wine, Kathy Crisafulli, and Nancy Turpin. He has 18 grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

Service Time 12:30 Thursday July 18th North Brevard Funeral Home

1450 Norwood Avenue, Titusville, Fl 32796
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 17, 2019
