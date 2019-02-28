|
|
Regina Mergo Whitehead
- - It is with great sadness that the family of Regina Mergo Whitehead announces her passing after valiantly fighting a brain tumor, on Monday, February 25 2019, at the age of 58 years.
Genie attended All Souls Catholic School in Sanford, Florida. She is a graduate of Bishop Moore High school in Orlando and attended the University of Central Florida where she received a Bachelor's degree in Business.
She will be forever remembered by her husband of 35 years, Robert Whitehead, sons Jason (Tara), James (Jamie) and Robert, Jr. Her mother Margaret Mergo (Sanford, Fl.) and mother-in-law Peggy Whitehead (Melbourne, Fl.) her brother and sisters Nick Mergo (Christine Ellis) (Lake Mary, Fl.), Dr. Patricia Mergo (Brian Kiel) (Ponte Vedra, Fl.), Sylvia Decker (Steve) (Tampa, Fl.). She will also be fondly remembered by her two grandchildren, Gavin and Kendall. Genie will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Genie on Saturday, March 2, at 1:00 p.m., at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 300 Malabar Road SE, Palm Bay, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Genie may be made to the UF McKnight Brain Institute to support the Rosen Foundation fundraising efforts to support the ReMission Alliance against Brain Tumors.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 28, 2019