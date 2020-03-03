Resources
Rhoda Bernbaum


1930 - 2020
Cocoa Beach - Rhoda Bernbaum, born 4/22/30 in Bronx, NY, died 12/30/19 in Dallas, TX. She joins her husband, Howard Bernbaum, her parents, Nathan and Lillian Caidin, her brother, Stanley Caidin (Buddy), and her sister, Janice Soldinger. She is survived by her children, Andy, Lee, and Nathan Bernbaum, and Shelley Wallace. Rhoda loved animals, music, theatre, and travel with her husband and friends. Her active involvement in local writing groups, a chorus, and mentoring youth for the Guardian Ad Litem program and for a local elementary school gave her pleasure. She worked on newsletters for the Cocoa Beach Power Squadron, her synagogue, and the Bipolar Disorder support group she led. Rhoda will be missed. Her final resting place is with her husband at the family crypt at Florida Memorial Gardens. Charities Rhoda supported included the Humane Society and . Her obituary may be viewed and condolences offered at the Dignity Memorial website : https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/rockledge-fl/rhoda-bernbaum-9052084
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020
