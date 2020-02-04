Services
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Rhoda R. Barker Obituary
Rhoda R. Barker

Palm Bay - Rhoda R. Barker, went home to the Lord on January 29, 2020. She leaves her husband Wayne, three daughters, Ruth Hall, Lisa Barker & Heidi Barker; three grandsons, Austen, Adison & Aiden; three brothers, David, Richard and Salvatore.

She resided most of her life in Tiverton, RI and lived for the past 29 years in Palm Bay, FL. There will be a memorial service at Church On the Rock 4028 S. Babcock St., Melbourne on Friday, February 14th at 2 p.m. Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Palm Bay 321-724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 4 to Feb. 9, 2020
