Richard Andrew
Richard Andrew

Titusville - Richard (Ricky) L. Andrew of Titusville was called to heaven on Monday, July 13, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents William B. and Dorothy M. Andrew. He was involved in special gatherings and was a avid bowler in Special Olympics. He will be greatly missed by his family. Ricky is survived by his brother Fred (Teresa) Andrew of Cocoa Beach, two sisters Hope Flannery and Diane (Doug) Darst of Titusville, eight nieces and nephews, and many extended family members. Graveside Services will be Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10 am at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Special Olympics.






Published in FloridaToday from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
