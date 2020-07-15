Richard Andrew
Titusville - Richard (Ricky) L. Andrew of Titusville was called to heaven on Monday, July 13, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents William B. and Dorothy M. Andrew. He was involved in special gatherings and was a avid bowler in Special Olympics
. He will be greatly missed by his family. Ricky is survived by his brother Fred (Teresa) Andrew of Cocoa Beach, two sisters Hope Flannery and Diane (Doug) Darst of Titusville, eight nieces and nephews, and many extended family members. Graveside Services will be Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10 am at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Special Olympics
.