Richard Bruce Worley
Richard Bruce Worley

Merritt Island - Richard "Dick" Worley passed away October 18, 2020. Dick was born in Miami County, Ohio, to Clara and Herbery Worley on June 26, 1926.

After his eighteeth birthday, Dick was inducted into the U.S. Navy and served in the South Pacific during World War II from 1944 to 1946. After returning home, he married his girlfriend, Martha Mione Martin, who predeacesed him in 2018 after 71 years of marriage.

He leaves behind daugters, Linda Gwen Worley and Joan Yvonne Worley; son-in-law Jess M. McKenzie; and sister Barbara LaPrade.

Dick's younger brother, Rex Worley, preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21, at the First United Methodist Church of Cocoa Beach, 3300 N. Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach.

Dick will be laid to rest at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 16 at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, 5525 US Hwy 1, Mims.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Nature Conservancy.

Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.




Published in FloridaToday from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
