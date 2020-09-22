1/
Richard D. Awe
Richard D. Awe

Melbourne Beach - Richard D. Awe, 73, of Melbourne Beach, died at home peacefully the morning of September 19, 2020, with his loving wife and children by his side.

Richard loved his family, playing golf, drinking Heineken, and talking politics. He cherished his 9-year-old grandson, Elliot, who always made him smile. Richard was an avid basketball fan and loved being a coach for his children as well as many girls AAU teams over the years.

Richard is survived by his wife of 44 years, Kathy; his son Chris (Lisa) Awe of Hershey, PA; daughter Sarah (Fred Genske) Awe of Fort Collins, CO; grandson, Elliot; and nieces Gay Turner and Lori Riley. He is preceded in death by his infant son, Nathan; his parents, Helen and Darrell Awe; his stepfather, George Awe; and his sister, Kay Boyer.

In lieu of flowers, we suggest a donation to Hospice of St. Francis or Second Harvest Food Bank.




Published in FloridaToday from Sep. 22 to Sep. 27, 2020.
