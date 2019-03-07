Richard (Rich) Deane Plew



Malabar - Richard (Rich) Deane Plew, age 68 of Malabar, FL went to be with his Lord and Savior, on March 5, 2019 in Palm Bay, FL. Kay Ann (Sowers) Plew and Rich were joined in life-long marriage of 44 years. Their two sons are Jason Plew with children, James and Rebekah, and Jeffrey Plew, with wife, Veronica, and children Thomas and Adrian. "Boppa" was a generous and playful grandfather who will be sorely missed. Rich is also survived by brother Larry and sister Joyce along with two nieces and one nephew. Rich was an electrical engineer at Harris Corporation for 35 years. He was a faithful servant at the Palm Bay/Tomoka Christian Church serving as elder, volunteer, and teacher for many years. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 9 at 12:00 p.m. at Tomoka Christian Church, 344 Emerson Dr. NW, Palm Bay. Calling will be Friday, March 8 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home, 1010 E. Palmetto Ave, Melbourne. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Christ's Hope International, https://christshope.org/ Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary