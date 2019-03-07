Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Tomoka Christian Church
344 Emerson Dr. NW
Palm Bay, FL
View Map
Richard Deane (Rich) Plew

Richard Deane (Rich) Plew Obituary
Richard (Rich) Deane Plew

Malabar - Richard (Rich) Deane Plew, age 68 of Malabar, FL went to be with his Lord and Savior, on March 5, 2019 in Palm Bay, FL. Kay Ann (Sowers) Plew and Rich were joined in life-long marriage of 44 years. Their two sons are Jason Plew with children, James and Rebekah, and Jeffrey Plew, with wife, Veronica, and children Thomas and Adrian. "Boppa" was a generous and playful grandfather who will be sorely missed. Rich is also survived by brother Larry and sister Joyce along with two nieces and one nephew. Rich was an electrical engineer at Harris Corporation for 35 years. He was a faithful servant at the Palm Bay/Tomoka Christian Church serving as elder, volunteer, and teacher for many years. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 9 at 12:00 p.m. at Tomoka Christian Church, 344 Emerson Dr. NW, Palm Bay. Calling will be Friday, March 8 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home, 1010 E. Palmetto Ave, Melbourne. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Christ's Hope International, https://christshope.org/
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019
