Richard Deratany
Indialantic - Richard, 81, passed away on June 27, 2019. He was born in Detroit, Michigan.
He is survived by his loving wife, Doris; daughters, Debbie and Diana; brothers, Timothy and Daniel; sister, Susan; and his beloved grandchildren. Richard was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather, and he loved his family dearly. He enjoyed being a Barber for sixty years and considered his customers to be his dear friends. His wisdom, kindness, and generosity will be treasured always, and his memory will live in our hearts forever.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 4, 2019