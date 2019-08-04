Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Deratany
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Deratany

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Deratany Obituary
Richard Deratany

Indialantic - Richard, 81, passed away on June 27, 2019. He was born in Detroit, Michigan.

He is survived by his loving wife, Doris; daughters, Debbie and Diana; brothers, Timothy and Daniel; sister, Susan; and his beloved grandchildren. Richard was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather, and he loved his family dearly. He enjoyed being a Barber for sixty years and considered his customers to be his dear friends. His wisdom, kindness, and generosity will be treasured always, and his memory will live in our hearts forever.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.