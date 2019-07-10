Services
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home
101 North Brevard Avenue
Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
(321) 784-0116
Richard Henry Banta

Richard Henry Banta Obituary
Richard Henry Banta

Cocoa Beach - Richard Henry Banta, 80, passed away at his Cocoa Beach home on Thursday July 4th, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Mary and their respective children, Jeri, Mark, and Brett Banta and Scott and Susan Baxter and their families.

He was a retired Aerospace Engineer of 42 years at Douglas Aircraft in California and Kennedy Space Center Florida. He lived a well balanced life between the stressors of designing materials that would later be used in Delta and Saturn rocket fuel tanks, overseeing delivery and preparation for flight of hardware from Europe for Spacelab and spending relaxing days fishing on the flats of Cocoa Beach waters.

He will be remembered by all who knew him as the most patient and gentle man they ever met. You may sign Richard's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 10, 2019
