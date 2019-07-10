Richard Henry Banta



Cocoa Beach - Richard Henry Banta, 80, passed away at his Cocoa Beach home on Thursday July 4th, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Mary and their respective children, Jeri, Mark, and Brett Banta and Scott and Susan Baxter and their families.



He was a retired Aerospace Engineer of 42 years at Douglas Aircraft in California and Kennedy Space Center Florida. He lived a well balanced life between the stressors of designing materials that would later be used in Delta and Saturn rocket fuel tanks, overseeing delivery and preparation for flight of hardware from Europe for Spacelab and spending relaxing days fishing on the flats of Cocoa Beach waters.



He will be remembered by all who knew him as the most patient and gentle man they ever met.