Richard J. Miller Obituary
Richard J. Miller

Palm Bay, Florida - Richard J. Miller, 70, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 in Palm Bay, Florida

Richard was born in New York, New York. He retired from the US Air Force having served in the Vietnam War. Then later he retired from the West Melbourne Police Department.

Richard is survived by his wife, Jeanne; son, Stephen (Anmarie) Cowden; and grandchildren, Bailey and Morgan; sister, Catherine Miller; brother, Jimmy (Rita) Miller and sister in law, Barbara Miller. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Michael.

A service will be planned at a later date at St. Joseph Catholic Church. brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
