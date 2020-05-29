Richard James Penny
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard James Penny

Palm Bay - Richard James Penny, aged 60, taken by cancer on May 26, 2020.

Richard bravely fought his three-year battle with cancer side by side with his loving wife Viva of 36 years who made the end comfortable.

Viva gave him 2 wonderful children who are his pride and joy; a daughter Laura Tanya (Lee), a compassionate, caring and loving soul and a son Richard Charles, a thoughfull, kind, and helping hand who looks out for others.

He is survived by one grandchild, Kenneth, and four sisters Barbara (Rocky), Judy, Jeannie (Steve) and Julie (Tom).

Richard was preceded in death by his father Richard Penny and mother Maria Penny.

His career included 4 years in the Marines resulting in 13 years post service employment with McDonnell Douglas followed by 22 years with Northrop Grumman.

At a later time, a celebration of life will be held at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Rockledge where they were married 36 years ago and began their life journey together.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the church or to the American Cancer Society.

Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Palm Bay 321-724-2224. Condolences at afcfcare.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
950 Malabar Rd Se
Palm Bay, FL 32907
(321) 724-2224
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved