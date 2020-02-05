|
Richard Kaye
Richard Kaye arrived in heaven today February 4, 2020. He enjoyed life, his family and serving his Lord.
He will be missed by his wife of 60 years Jacqueline; son Timothy and wife Lisa; grandchildren Zachary, Thomas, Robyn and Austin; daughter Lesley; grandchildren Michael, Ashley and Amber; great-grandchildren Michael and Mekiah; sister Janice and family.
He brought the laugher of love to all that knew him.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, February 8th @ 11 at St. Timothy's Lutheran Church on Croton Road.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020