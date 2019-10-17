|
|
Richard "Rick" Thornburg
West Melbourne - It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Rick Thornburg, after a long illness, on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the age of 64. Rick will be forever remembered by his wife and best friend, Janet; his step-daughter, Amber Kilcoyne, and grandson, Daylon. He will also be lovingly remembered by his father, William "Bill" Thornburg, two sisters, Gail Mangine and Susan (Ken) Mauro, two nephews and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Rick was predeceased by his mother, Jean Stevens Thornburg, and his step-daughter, Hayley Kilcone.
Rick was born in Melbourne, Florida, and enjoyed many careers from construction to truck driving to owning a land cleaning business. Rick was quite the storyteller about his many travels from truck driving. He could tell story after story as long as anyone would listen...one of the funniest being about his love of bees he hauled cross country. Rick had an independent spirit and loved the great outdoors. He enjoyed traveling, and experiencing as many adventures as he could find. He had a fearless zest for life which started at an early age. At the age of 8, he, along with his father and uncle on a fishing trip in the Gulf of Mexico, survived after their boat sank many miles offshore, finally being rescued more than two days later. He enjoyed many hobbies like hunting, fishing, camping, boating, scuba diving, golfing, motorcycle riding and river rafting. He had tireless desire for new experiences, and continued planning for the future up to his final days. Rick had a rough and masculine exterior, which hid a softness and compassion for children and animals, especially his adored cat, Lily.
Rick was very involved with fraternal organizations. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge No. 143 F&AM, and Azan Shrine. He was also a member of Brevard County Airboat Association. Rick's honesty, loyalty and integrity will be greatly missed by his many friends and family.
Services will be held Sunday, October 20th with visitation starting at 12:30pm at the Life Event Center at Florida Memorial 5950 S US Hwy 1 Rockledge, FL. Reception to follow at 3:00pm at Azan Shrine Center, 1591 W. Eau Gallie Blvd, Melbourne, FL
Donations may be made to at donate.lovetotherescue.org
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019