Richard Williams
Melbourne, FL - Richard Lee Williams, 67, of Melbourne passed away May 29, 2020 in West Melbourne. He was a native of West Virginia and a retired Heavy EquipmentOperator. Survivors include his sons Daniel and Chad Williams and Christopher Wolcott, 4 grandchildren, sisters Kathy Saurel, Angela Isaacs and Diana Williams, brothers Larry, Gregory and Steven Williams. He was predeceased by his parents John and Audrey Williams and a sister Barbara Miller. Rest in Peace dear brother, father and grandpa. www.brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FloridaToday from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.