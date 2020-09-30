Ricky J. Heiney
Titusville - Ricky J. Heiney, 64, of Titusville passed away on September 26, 2020. Rick was born on June 28, 1956 to Audrey and the late Lester Heiney in Anderson, IN. He was the owner of Rick's Handyman for over twenty years. Rick enjoyed sailing and cooking and loved being with family, friends and his dog, Marley. Rick will be greatly missed by his mother Audrey; sisters Mia Heiney (Michael Matuson), LeAnn (Frank) Ruckart; brother Lester (Li) Heiney; nieces Rachel (Tyler) Trulove and Maigan (Jake) Carter; nephews Daniel J. (Anna) Heiney, Roger (Jillian) Hsieh, Matthew (Betsy) Wheeler, David (Sharr) Ruckart and Clint Ruckart; great nieces Zoey Heiney, Kahlia Hsieh, Cecelia Hsieh, Evelyn Hsieh, Natalie Trulove and Katherine Trulove and great nephews Ian Heiney, Lytton Carter and Leyland Carter. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 4PM at North Brevard Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made in Rick's name to the Titusville SPCA. Condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com