Rita Brown
Palm Bay - Rita Brown, 97, passed into Jesus' loving arms November 22, 2019. She was born on September 18, 1922, in Fall River, Massachusetts.
Rita was married to Raymond W. Brown, Sr. for 67 years. She was a loyal wife to him while he served in the United States Navy. She traveled the world and lived many years overseas until settling in Palm Bay. Rita worked alongside her husband at the locksmith shop they owned in Indialantic. Once they fully retired, Rita enjoyed baking, cooking, sewing, creating porcelain dolls, and China painting. She is remembered for her many beautiful handmade gifts she would give to those she knew and loved.
Rita was member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Brevard Doll Collectors Club, the Brevard Porcelain Artist Club, and the Red Hat Club.
Rita was predeceased by her husband Raymond W. Brown, Sr., daughter Deborah H. Gamerl; brothers Lionel Caron, Joseph Caron; sisters Antoinette Caron, Cecelia Lennon; and her parents Octave and Blanche Caron. She is survived by her son Raymond W. Brown, Jr.; daughter Susan J. Horn; grandchildren Patrick Brown, Timothy Brown, Rachelle Horn, and Matthew Horn; and great-grandchildren Ashton Brown, Alexis Brown, Jack Brown, and Leah Brown.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 9:30 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church on Babcock Street. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately following the visitation at 10:30. Burial will follow at Florida Memorial Gardens, Rockledge.
For those wishing to remember Rita, contributions may be made to William Childs Hospice House, 381 Medplex Pkwy, Palm Bay, FL 32907, or Saint Joseph Catholic School, 5320 Babcock Street, Palm Bay, Florida 32905.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019