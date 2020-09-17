1/
Rita Long
Rita Long

Melbourne, FL - Rita Long, 99, was born in Cameron, WV and went to be with the Lord on September 16, 2020 in Melbourne. She moved to Melbourne with her family in 1928 from Cameron. Rita was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Clark and Sherie Pezzeminti; daughters in law, Gaye Long and Karen Long; 17 grandchildren; 20 great grand-children and 5 great great-grandchildren. Rita was predeceased by her husband, Grover Long; sons, Grover III, John and Shayne Long and a great grandson, Todd Long.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, September 19, at 11:00 am, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Palm Bay.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of St. Francis. Brownliemaxwell.com




Published in FloridaToday from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
