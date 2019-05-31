|
Robert A. Dugin
Melbourne - Robert A Dugin, 77, passed away on Tuesday, May, 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 43 years Phyllis and their children, son Harry J. (Megan) Smith, Daughters Christine (Eugene) Smith, Julianne (Ron) Porter, Bonnie Sue (Tom) Shevlin, Jodi Lynn (Patrick) Kelly, brother Vincent (Carol) Dugin, sister Joanne (Michael) Fucci, nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Robert served in the US Marine Corp, retired with US Coast Guard and also served the NY Fire Department as Lieutenant.
A funeral mass will be held 11:30 A.M. Monday, June 3, 2019 at Ascension Catholic Church 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd. Melbourne, Fl. 32935.
You may see an extended obituary and sign Roberts guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from May 31 to June 2, 2019