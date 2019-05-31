Services
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home - Viera
5400 Village Drive
Viera, FL 32955
(321) 635-1973
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
Ascension Catholic Church
2950 N. Harbor City Blvd
Melbourne, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Dugin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Dugin


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert A. Dugin Obituary
Robert A. Dugin

Melbourne - Robert A Dugin, 77, passed away on Tuesday, May, 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 43 years Phyllis and their children, son Harry J. (Megan) Smith, Daughters Christine (Eugene) Smith, Julianne (Ron) Porter, Bonnie Sue (Tom) Shevlin, Jodi Lynn (Patrick) Kelly, brother Vincent (Carol) Dugin, sister Joanne (Michael) Fucci, nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Robert served in the US Marine Corp, retired with US Coast Guard and also served the NY Fire Department as Lieutenant.

A funeral mass will be held 11:30 A.M. Monday, June 3, 2019 at Ascension Catholic Church 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd. Melbourne, Fl. 32935.

You may see an extended obituary and sign Roberts guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from May 31 to June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beckman Williamson Funeral Home - Viera
Download Now