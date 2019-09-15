|
Robert A. Magnant
Melbourne - Robert A. Magnant, age 73 passed away on Wednesday, August 29, 2019.
Robert is survived by his significant other, Theodore; sisters, Marilyn Morin and Patricia Hallenbeck; four nieces and nephews and his friend, Kevin Miller.
Mass will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17th at Ascension Catholic Church, 2950 North Harbor City Blvd, Melbourne.
Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 15, 2019