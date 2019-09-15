Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 724-2222
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Ascension Catholic Church
2950 North Harbor City Blvd
Melbourne, FL
Robert A. Magnant Obituary
Robert A. Magnant

Melbourne - Robert A. Magnant, age 73 passed away on Wednesday, August 29, 2019.

Robert is survived by his significant other, Theodore; sisters, Marilyn Morin and Patricia Hallenbeck; four nieces and nephews and his friend, Kevin Miller.

Mass will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17th at Ascension Catholic Church, 2950 North Harbor City Blvd, Melbourne.

Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 15, 2019
