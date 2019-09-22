|
|
Robert "Bob" Allan Collins
Melbourne, FL - Robert "Bob" Allan Collins, 78, passed peacefully September 8, 2019, surrounded by family. Born in St Louis, MO to Robert and Jane Collins, Bob graduated from Westminster College and was active in Sigma Chi fraternity and ROTC. He earned a Juris Doctor at University of Kansas School of Law. Bob served in the U.S. Army Armor and later in the Army Reserves as a Lt. Colonel. In 1968 he joined Harris Corporation for 27 years, during which time he earned an MS degree at Florida Institute of Technology. He also lived in Kansas, Maine and Texas while working for Allied Signal/Honeywell, SPX Corporation and Flowserve Corporation. Among his proudest accomplishments was being admitted to argue before the U.S. Supreme Court.
Upon retirement, he remained active in his church and neighborhood community, serving on their boards, offered legal advice to people in need and was very involved in the lives of his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Martha Beaujean Collins, Bob is survived by his daughter, Lisa Peart Loosbrock (Tom), grandchildren Will and Ben Loosbrock, his sister, Barbara Ramsey (Bill), brother in law Don Beaujean (Sena), as well his nephew and nieces, grand nephews and nieces, and former wife, Adrienne Collins.
Bob's love of family, quick wit and sense of honor and duty are remembered by those lives he touched. Military honors, services and a celebration of life will be at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Melbourne, September 28 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . www.brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 22, 2019