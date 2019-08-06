Services
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Titusville
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Jarvis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert B. Jarvis


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert B. Jarvis Obituary
Robert B. Jarvis

Titusville - Robert B. Jarvis, 80, of Titusville passed away on August 3, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family. Born on June 16, 1939 in Toledo, OH to the late James and Vada Jarvis, Robert served our nation with great honor during the Vietnam War and was honorable discharged in 1980. He was an active member of the Titusville playhouse, enjoyed SCUBA diving and photography. But, most of all he enjoyed his time as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all he knew. Other than his parents Robert is preceded in death by his daughter Barbara Senn; son Christopher Jarvis and William Jarvis. He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife, Carmelita Jarvis; daughters Kathryn Jarvis and Amy "Meredith" Jarvis; son Kenneth Jarvis; grandchildren Eli Keck, Lauren Jarvis, Kimberly Jarvis, Madilynne Wenger and Reece Wenger. A celebration of Roberts life will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 3PM at First Presbyterian Church of Titusville. Robert will be buried with honor at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery on Friday at 9:30AM. Condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now