|
|
Robert B. Jarvis
Titusville - Robert B. Jarvis, 80, of Titusville passed away on August 3, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family. Born on June 16, 1939 in Toledo, OH to the late James and Vada Jarvis, Robert served our nation with great honor during the Vietnam War and was honorable discharged in 1980. He was an active member of the Titusville playhouse, enjoyed SCUBA diving and photography. But, most of all he enjoyed his time as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all he knew. Other than his parents Robert is preceded in death by his daughter Barbara Senn; son Christopher Jarvis and William Jarvis. He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife, Carmelita Jarvis; daughters Kathryn Jarvis and Amy "Meredith" Jarvis; son Kenneth Jarvis; grandchildren Eli Keck, Lauren Jarvis, Kimberly Jarvis, Madilynne Wenger and Reece Wenger. A celebration of Roberts life will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 3PM at First Presbyterian Church of Titusville. Robert will be buried with honor at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery on Friday at 9:30AM. Condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 6, 2019