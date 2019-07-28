Services
Brevard Memorial Funeral Home
5475 North Us Highway 1
Cocoa, FL 32927
(321) 636-3720
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
1943 - 2019
Port St. John - Robert "Bob" Leo Bachman, 75, passed away on July 25, 2019 with his loving wife Karen by his side. Robert was born October 25, 1943 in Rockford, IL.

He is preceded in death by his 2 brothers.

He is survived by his 10 children, 24 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and 2 sisters.

He was loved and respected by all who knew him.

A Visitation will be held Tuesday, July, 30, 2019 from 11 am-1 pm, with a Funeral Service following at 1 pm at Brevard Memorial Funeral Home, 5475 North US Hwy 1, Cocoa, FL.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for you to make Memorial Contributions to Wuestoff Hospice House.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 28, 2019
