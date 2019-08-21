|
|
Robert Bierman
Merritt Island - Robert ("Bob") Bierman died peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Island Rehabilitation Center in Merritt Island, Florida. Bob was born on August 23, 1922 in Newark, NJ to George and Jennie Bierman. He attended Weequahic High School and with a small group of classmates formed a "fraternity" that continued to meet monthly for more than 50 years. He served as a navigator in the Army Air Force during WWII and was married to Margaret Curley in 1948. She was the love of his life. Together they raised eight children in Linden and later Middletown, NJ before moving to Florida in 1984. His death came only one day after she was laid to rest.
Bob is survived by his children, Sharon Aptaker, Debra Generelli, Doreen Chapman, Gineen Zabolotnyy, Dean Bierman, Jay Bierman, and Christopher Bierman and their spouses and by his 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
A private burial will be held in New Jersey.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 21, 2019