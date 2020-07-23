Robert Butler "RED" Ellison, Jr.



Robert B. Ellison Jr., 77, born to Robert Butler Ellison Sr. and Lillie Mae Ellian Ellison passed away May 20, 2020, of natural causes. He grew up attending State Street Baptist Church, Cayce, SC, and graduated from Brooklyn Cayce High School and Midlands Technical College, Columbia,SC. In 2006 he retired from the State of SC and moved to Florida.



Red is survived by his wife Esther Miller Ellison and two daughters, Sara (Terel) Guthrie, Union Grove, Texas, and Rae (Chuck) Smith, Candler, NC, and four granddaughters and one grandson. He also is survived by his sister, Carolyn Byars, Columbia, SC and a niece and nephew.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on August 1 at First Baptist Church, Melbourne, FL at 2:00 pm, and internment will be in Lexington, SC this Fall.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to WCIF Hope 106.3, PO Box 366, Melbourne, FL 3290 or Brooklyn Cayce High School Foundation, PO Box 2482, West Columbia, SC 29169.









