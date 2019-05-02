Robert C. Duncan



West Melbourne - Robert C. Duncan (Bob), age 84, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at William Childs Hospice in W. Melbourne, FL.



Bob was born on October 17, 1934 in Camus, WA. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for 23 years. After retiring from active duty, he continued serving at Patrick Air Force Base (Civil Service) as the Deputy Director of Contracts.



On March 17, 1956 Bob married Kay Ellen Boeck, and together they raised five sons and a daughter while traveling around the world with the Air Force.



Known for his passion for sports, Bob was an avid golfer, softball player and all around athlete. He loved to follow his sports teams and was a fan of both the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Braves.



Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years: Kay Boeck Duncan, children: Mitch Duncan (Connie), Steve Duncan (Jazmin), Scott Duncan (Eydie), Jay Duncan, and Stuart Duncan (Kelly), brother: Garth Duncan, grandchildren: Crystal Duncan, Courtney Duncan, Sean Duncan, Steven Duncan (Jenny), Kristina Duncan, Jacob Duncan, Parrish Duncan, Colin Duncan, Matt Duncan, Maleya Becerra (Michelle), and Mason Nichols and great-grandchildren: Kiana Duncan, Kyle Duncan, and Leon Duncan.



Bob was preceded in death by his daughter Jennifer Duncan, brother Neff Duncan, and sister Yvonne Duncan.



A funeral service will be held Friday, May 3rd, 2:00 p.m. at Patrick Air Force Base South Chapel, 84 Harrier Avenue, Satellite Beach, FL.