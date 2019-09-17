Services
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
New Fellowship Baptist Church
1840 Old Dixie Hwy
Titusville, FL
Resources
Robert C. Kinch Iv


1998 - 2019
Robert C. Kinch Iv Obituary
Robert C. Kinch IV

Edgewater - Robert Charles Kinch IV (Robi) joined our loved ones in heaven on September 15th 2019. Robi was born on November 19th 1998 in Rockledge, Fl. with a rare heart condition called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. Robi passed away from medical complications following his combined heart and liver transplant performed on May 2nd 2019. Robi is survived by his mother, Kathryn Kinch, father, Robert Kinch III, sisters, Raelyn Kinch and Rylea Kinch, as well as a large extended family of Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. Robi's family was not limited by blood and those closest to him knew his love was eternally faithful. His spirit will live on as we overcome life's challenges and become the best versions of ourselves. Although our time with Robi was short, it was full of life, blessings and joy. Robi radiated happiness in his passion for his favorite things like music (Eminem), Spider-Man, Orca's and spending time with loved ones. Singing, dancing, scootering/skateboarding were just a few of the things that bring a tearful smile to each of us as we reminisce of our time together. He graduated from Lexington High School 6 months early with honors and had started training as an HVAC technician. Robi experienced life to the fullest with love and loss and never gave up fighting to achieve his dreams. Please join us in celebrating Robi's life and memory. The memorial will be held at New Fellowship Baptist Church - 1840 Old Dixie Hwy, Titusville, Fl. on Saturday, Sept. 21st 2019 at 11AM. In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations to the Children's , , or the Children's Organ Transplant Association (COTA) Team Robi https://cota.org/campaigns/COTAforTeamRobi
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 17, 2019
