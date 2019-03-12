Services
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Mims, FL
Titusville - Robert E. Koch born March 11, 1928 in Lambertville, MI died March 9, 2019 at home with his wife of 68 years, Frances and his loving family by his side. He was a wonderful father to Kathy Matura, Rich Koch, Barb Fisher, Walt Koch (deceased) and Linda Crawford. He had 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of St. Francis, 1250 Grumman place, Titusville, FL 32780. Celebration of Life will be held at North Brevard Funeral Home on Thursday, from 6-8PM. Mass will be celebrated at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Mims on Friday at 11AM. www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 12, 2019
