Robert E. Staten



Rockledge, FL - Robert E. Staten passed away on October 15, 2020, in Rockledge, FL. Visitation will be on October 29, 2020, from 5pm - 7pm. The funeral will be on October 30, 2020, at 10:30am. Both services will be held at Buggs Funeral Home, 2701 S. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne, FL 32901. The military burial with honors will take place after the funeral at 2pm at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, FL.









