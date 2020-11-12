Robert Edwin Bessen



Bob Bessen of Mims, Florida passed away from natural causes at the Halifax Hospice Care Center in Edgewater, Florida. He was born March 8th, 1926 in Trout Creek Michigan, the son of Ester Wilhelmena Hietala.



Bob graduated from Ontanogan High School in 1944. Like many young men at the time, Bob storied about his age and enlisted in the army. He served all over the world and retired after 21 years of service. He went on to work as an Engineer with Boeing during the Saturn program.



Bob met his first wife Mary Jean Faulkner of El Paso, Texas while he was in the army and stationed at Fort Bliss. The were together until her passing on January 6th, 1993. He later married Betty Jo Jones in Mims on January 29th, 1999 and they were together until her passing on October 19th, 2006.



Bob was a proud member of many local civic groups including the American Legion, the Disabled American Veterans, and the Royal Order of Moose. He was also a member of the National Association of Atomic Veterans, which he hoped would have no more new members.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister Dorothy Kern, sister May Lou Isotalo, brother Glenn Besson, and grandson Michael Wayne Bessen. Surviving are his son David Bessen and his wife LeBron of Oklahoma City, daughter Theresa Carver and husband Ronnie of Scottsmoor, daughter Linda Land and husband Steve of Edgewater. Bob also had five grandchildren; Tanna Hartington, Laura Johnstonbaugh, Glenda Dumont Parker, Jamie Groskey, and Robert Groskey. He had one great-granddaughter, Emelia Johnstonbaugh, and many nieces and nephews.



Bob was an avid golfer and sports nut. He enjoyed watching teams from all over the nation; Michigan State Football, OU Sooner Football, Rays Baseball and Oklahoma City and Orlando Basketball teams.



A Graveside service will be held Friday, November 13th at 1:30m p.m. the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, located at 5525 US1, Mims, Florida.



Those who wish to remember Bob in a special way may make gifts to the Halifax Health Hospice, Fund Development, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, Florida 32129.



Please make a note in memory of Bob Bessen.









