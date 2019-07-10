Robert F. Marx



Indialantic - Robert F. Marx of Indialantic, Florida passed away peacefully at the age of 82 on the Fourth of July 2019 surrounded by his devoted wife and daughters. Bob was born on December 8, 1936, in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania. Leaving home at an early age, he embarked on a life of adventure that took him around the world and under the sea. A pioneer SCUBA diver, Bob was internationally known for his achievements in marine archaeology and maritime history.



Besides being a mentor to many and a famous raconteur, Bob is best known for the archaeological excavation of the sunken city of Port Royal for the government of Jamaica as well as the discovery of the 1656 Spanish galleon Nuestra Señora de las Maravillas shipwrecked off Grand Bahama Island. His expedition was featured in a network television documentary Treasure Galleon narrated by Rod Serling.



A proud United States Marine, Bob was a Staff Sargent and the Director of the USMC Diving School, Vieques, Puerto Rico in the 1950s and a Korean War combat veteran.



Bob's many achievements include the discovery of previously unknown Mayan archaeological sites in Honduras and Yucatan and the reenactment of Columbus' 1492 transatlantic voyage on a replica of the Niña II, for which he was made a Knight Commander in the Spanish Government's Order of Isabel the Catholic. In 1964 and 1969 he was the organizer and captain of two voyages of replica Viking ships in order to demonstrate the possibility of pre-Columbian transatlantic contact.



He devoted as many years to archival research as he did to underwater exploration. His research led him to discover over 5,000 shipwrecks in over 60 countries including Phoenician and Roman shipwrecks in the Mediterranean, Chinese, Dutch, Spanish and Portuguese shipwrecks in the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans. Artifacts he discovered grace museum exhibits throughout the world. He also assisted in crafting shipwreck legislation for UNESCO and numerous national governments.



The author of over fifty books and 900 articles and papers Bob was Adventure Editor of the Saturday Evening Post, Archaeology Editor of Argosy magazine, and a movie and television consultant.



A founding member of the Los Angeles Neptunes, the USMC Sea Urchins Diving Club, Camp Lejeune, N.C. and the Council of Underwater Archaeology, he was also an Explorer's Club Fellow since 1959.



A 50-year Florida resident, Bob moved to Brevard County to be Director of Research and Salvage for the Real Eight Company. Bob is survived by his wife Jenifer Grant Marx, daughters Cheryl McKee (Knox), Man-O-War Cay, Abaco, Bahamas, India Frazier (Chris), Doylestown, PA and Hilary Gregory (John), Atlanta, GA; brothers Edward Marx, William Mehl, and Joseph Mehl; sisters Nancy Dombrowski and Gloria Gravely; grandsons Christopher and Robert Frazier, Jack and Hudson Gregory of whom he was very proud.



Memorial service is private. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Bob's name to Space Coast Honor Flight: spacecoasthonorflight.org or The Surfrider Foundation: https://www.surfrider.org/support-surfrider Published in FLORIDA TODAY from July 10 to July 14, 2019