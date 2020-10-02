Robert J. Hiller
Merritt Island - Robert J. Hiller, 74, formerly of Marathon, Florida passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at his home in Merritt Island. He is survived by his wife Marsha of 50 years and brother Ronald (Jean) Hiller of Farmville, N.C. Robert was predeceased by his Mother Angela M. Hiller and Father Robert C. Hiller of Philadelphia, PA.
Robert was retired from the U.S. postal service where he was a letter carrier in Marathon, FL. He served his country in the Air Force during the Vietnam war and was stationed at Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines. He will be sorely missed by all who loved and knew him.
Interment with military honors will take place at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims on October 9, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers donations in Robert's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
. You may sign Mr. Hiller's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com