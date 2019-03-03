Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 724-2222
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Robert J. Parrish Sr. Obituary
Robert J. Parrish, Sr.

Melbourne Beach - Robert J. Parrish, Sr., age 86, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.

Born on July 24, 1932 in Baltimore, Maryland to Robert N. and Emily Hughes Parrish, both of whom precede him in death.

Robert served his country honorably as a veteran of the United States Navy

He is survived by his children, Evelyn Mary Parrish, Robert J. Parrish, Jr. and James G. Parrish; grandchildren, Matthew James Parrish and Isabella Maria Parrish; daughter-in-law, Maryann Parrish; sister, Dr. Mary Pannella; sister-in-laws, Denise Colaiacomo and Josephine Ayers; nephews, Michael and Patrick Pannella; godson, Franky Colaiacomo.

He was preceded by his wife, Evelyn Parrish.

Calling hours will be from 2pm to 3pm followed by his service at 3pm on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, 1001 South Hickory St. in Melbourne.

Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 3, 2019
