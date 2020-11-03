Robert James "RJ" Foy III



Around two in the morning on October 28th, Robert James (RJ) Foy III went to have a chat with St. Peter. He was surrounded by his two sons and wife when he passed away in his home in Indialantic. He was 60 years old.



RJ was born in Hopewell, PA to a family with two sisters and a brother. During his college years, he made his way to USF in Tampa where he met his wife and mother of his two children, Patty. After college, he took a job at Harris in Melbourne where he started his career and family. He had a fulfilling life through family, friends and business. His 35+ year career at Harris/GE, now Wabtec, led to a lifetime of friends and memories.



RJ is survived by his wife Carrie, son Andrew, son Phillip and his wife Brianne, stepdaughter Tanya and her husband Tim, and stepson Kristian, 4 granddaughters.



Memorial Service will be at Holy Name of Jesus Indialantic this Friday, November 6th at 10:30.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Shriners Burn Institute in Cincinnati, OH.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store