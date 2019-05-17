Services
Brevard Memorial Funeral Home
5475 North Us Highway 1
Cocoa, FL 32927
(321) 636-3720
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brevard Memorial Funeral Home
5475 North Us Highway 1
Cocoa, FL 32927
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St Theresa's Catholic Church
203 Ojibway Ave
Titusville, FL
Robert "Bob" L. Bielling

Titusville - Robert Leroy Bielling, age 85, passed away on May 15, 2019. He was born on August 20, 1933 in Providence, FL.

Survivors include his wife Cynthia, 8 Children: Deborah, Karen, Barbara, Robert, Patrick, Charles, Joseph and Richard. Also, 16 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

A visitation will be on Monday, May 20th at Brevard Memorial Funeral Home, Cocoa, from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday at 10:00 AM at St. Teresa Catholic Church, Titusville. Interment to follow at Brevard Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Cor Jesu and sent to St. Teresa Church 203 Ojibway Avenue, Titusville, FL 32780.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 17, 2019
