Brevard Memorial Funeral Home
5475 North Us Highway 1
Cocoa, FL 32927
(321) 636-3720
Eau Gallie, FL - Robert L. Bird, 83, of Eau Gallie, FL passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019. Born in Indianapolis, Indiana, Robert moved to Florida in 1958. His first job was working for Wickham and Jessup Construction before getting a job and retiring as a custodian with the Brevard County School Board.

Robert was a member of the First Baptist Church of Eau Gallie and his membership and the fellowship there was most important to him. He as a loving son, brother, and uncle; a friend to everyone he met. He enjoyed riding his bicycle, maps, and short wave radios.

Robert was met in Heaven by his parents: George and Virginia Bird; sister, Joan Lancaster; and nephew, Joseph Paul. He is survived by his sister, Brenda Holtzclaw; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 from 10:30AM-11:00AM at First Baptist Church of Eau Gallie with service to begin at 11:00AM. Interment will follow at Brevard Memorial Park.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
