Robert "Bobby" Lanthorne
Titusville - Robert "Bobby" Lanthorne 64, of Titusville passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Brevard County. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed golfing with friends and family. He was as Bobcat to all his friends. Bobby retired as the maintenance supervisor at Park Avenue Baptist Church after 25 years.
Bobby is survived by his daughter Angie Rosenberg (Ted), son Jason Lanthorne (Ashly), grandchildren Devon Lanthorne, Seth Lovell, Jaxson Lovell, Eva Lanthorne, Eli Lanthorne and Emma Lanthorne, great grandchildren Maelyn Lanthorne and Rylee Lanthorne, sister Karen Lanthorne and many nieces and nephews, the mother of their two children Mona Lanthorne.
A celebration of Life will be held for Bobby on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10 am at Park Avenue Baptist church in Titusville.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 30, 2019