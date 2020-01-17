|
|
Robert LeVern Pearson
Merritt Island, FL - Robert LeVern Pearson, age 87, of Merritt Island, FL passed away Sun. Jan. 12, 2020. Funeral services and Military Honors will be held at 2:00 PM at the Dryer Funeral Home, Holly MI.. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Milford. Bob Pearson was born in Holly, MI on April 11, 1932 to Joshua and Mae (Smith) Pearson. He was a graduate of Holly High class of 1950, a University of Florida graduate and a Korean War veteran, serving in the US Air Force as a instrument pilot. He then worked for NASA where he trained the Apollo astronauts to land on the moon using the LM. Bob enjoyed dancing, giving talks about the Moon Landing, flying planes, collecting antiques, playing with his grand dogs, writing and learning about Civil War history. He is survived by his wife Barbara and step-children Tammy (Bert) Blackwood and Dale Nimmo, and nieces and nephews Josh (Joice) Pearson, Judy (Matt) Johnson, Jim (Joyce) Pearson, Darrell (Elana) Heck, and Robert Heck. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Maurice Pearson and sister Joan Heck.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020