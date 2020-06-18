Robert M. Rodrigues
Melbourne - Robert M. Rodrigues, 82, of Melbourne, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on June 16, 2020, surrounded by family.
Robert was born on May 1, 1938, in Kukuihaele, Hawaii. He graduated from Honokaa High School in 1955, and went on to the University of Hawaii at Hilo where he played both football and basketball. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1958 where he served for over 30 years. Robert graduated from the University of Hawaii at Manoa in 1975 earning a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francisco and Santia (De Jesus) Rodrigues; brothers, Joseph (Lillian) Rodrigues, Van Earl Rodrigues, and Steven (Charlotte) Rodrigues; and sisters, Carmen Rodrigues and Marie (Samuel) Kaaekuahiwi.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Helene whom he married December 2, 1961 in Fedala, Morocco; two daughters; Corinne Forrester of Camilla, Georgia; Melissa Berry (Michael) of Hazel Green, Alabama; sisters Margaret (John) Loo, Carol (Gilbert) Carvallyo, Phyllis (Patrick) Plunket, Stella Abarcar; brother Frank (Jenny) Rodrigues; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be a funeral mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1710 Hickory St.,Melbourne, Florida on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.
It is requested families wear masks and comply with current social distancing guidelines.
His ashes will be buried in the Veteran's Cemetery in Hilo, Hawaii, when quarantine restrictions are lifted on the islands.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1710 Hickory St, Melbourne, Florida, 32901.
Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FloridaToday from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.